By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an event this weekend in Butler.
The Trump campaign announced Wednesday night that the president will hold a rally on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport. The event will open to the public at 4 p.m.
President Trump is also scheduled to hold two other rallies on Saturday in Pennsylvania — one in Bucks County and another in Reading.
Joe Biden’s campaign has not announced any upcoming trips to western Pennsylvania.
