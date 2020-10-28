HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Butler, Butler County, Local TV, Pittsburgh – Butler Regional Airport, President Donald Trump

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an event this weekend in Butler.

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday night that the president will hold a rally on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport. The event will open to the public at 4 p.m.

President Trump is also scheduled to hold two other rallies on Saturday in Pennsylvania — one in Bucks County and another in Reading.

Joe Biden’s campaign has not announced any upcoming trips to western Pennsylvania.

Comments (2)