HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Parents were alerted to the school closure this morning.
Filed Under:Back to School, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ryan Gloyer Middle School, Seneca Valley School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) – Families in the Seneca Valley School District were alerted this morning that Ryan Gloyer Middle School will be closed on Wednesday due to additional coronavirus cases.

The alert was sent to parents this morning, and no further details were disclosed.

Seneca Valley School District says that additional information will be provided later today.

RELATED: Seneca Valley School District Reports 6 Active Coronavirus Cases

The closure comes after six students tested positive at the middle school recently.

Most students were learning remotely after six positive cases.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments