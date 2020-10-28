Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) – Families in the Seneca Valley School District were alerted this morning that Ryan Gloyer Middle School will be closed on Wednesday due to additional coronavirus cases.
The alert was sent to parents this morning, and no further details were disclosed.
Seneca Valley School District says that additional information will be provided later today.
The closure comes after six students tested positive at the middle school recently.
Most students were learning remotely after six positive cases.
