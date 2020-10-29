By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Both presidential candidates are turning their attention to Pennsylvania with just days left before the election.

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden released a statement following the news that Pennsylvania has surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump will be traveling to the state on Saturday, making three campaign stops.

“The news that Pennsylvania has passed the grim milestone of 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases is a tragic reminder that President Trump has failed at his most basic and essential duty to keep Americans safe,” former VP Joe Biden said in a statement. “Rather than working to contain the spread of the virus, President Trump continues to peddle the lie that America is rounding the corner on this pandemic. President Trump’s actions have cost thousands of lives and hundreds of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania….it has never been more clear that the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians is on the ballot this election.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that Pennsylvania had passed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll reaching more than 8,700.

This coming weekend, President Donald Trump will be traveling to western Pennsylvania, where he will hold a rally at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on Saturday night.

The Biden campaign has not announced any plans to come to western Pennsylvania before Election Day.