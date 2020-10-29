By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three coronavirus-related complaints drove inspectors to local restaurants last week.
Across the state from Oct. 19-25, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 15 coronavirus complaint-driven inspections. Nineteen coronavirus complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions. Sixty-one complaint-driven educational letters and one formal warning letter were issued.
Here in western Pennsylvania, the Bureau of Food Safety received three complaints related to COVID-19: one in Fayette, one in Washington and one in Westmoreland. Three coronavirus-related warnings were issued to Westmoreland County businesses.
The agriculture department says businesses who don’t correct on-site will be given a warning letter, followed by citations ranging from $25 to $300 per offense.
Inspectors make sure restaurants are following coronavirus orders like requiring customers and employees to wear masks, as well as ensuring social distancing and enforcing maximum capacity limits.
If you want to file a complaint, you can do that online.
You must log in to post a comment.