Filed Under:Clarion County, House Explosion, Rimersburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – At least four fire companies are on the scene of a house explosion in Rimersburg.

According to Clarion County 911, a “gas situation” is happening following the explosion.

The home in the 400 block of Chestnut Street exploded just after 8:00 a.m.

According to New Bethlehem Police, nearby homes are being evacuated.

It is not known at this time if anyone was in the home at the time of the explosion.

