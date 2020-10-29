Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – At least four fire companies are on the scene of a house explosion in Rimersburg.
According to Clarion County 911, a “gas situation” is happening following the explosion.
The home in the 400 block of Chestnut Street exploded just after 8:00 a.m.
According to New Bethlehem Police, nearby homes are being evacuated.
It is not known at this time if anyone was in the home at the time of the explosion.
