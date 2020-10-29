By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Donald Trump Jr., congressional candidate Sean Parnell and musician Ted Nugent are headlining a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Beaver County tomorrow.
Firearms Owners Against Crime is hosting the event at Munroe Inc. in the Ambridge Industrial Park on Century Drive in Ambridge. It’s on Friday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
A press release from Firearms Owners Against Crime says the rally will highlight the Second Amendment and the economy.
The rally comes as the countdown to Election Day is on and both presidential candidates are setting their sights on Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump will be visiting the state on Saturday, making three campaign stops. He’ll travel to western Pennsylvania, where he will hold a rally at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on Saturday night.
The Biden campaign has not announced any plans to come to western Pennsylvania before Election Day. Biden is focusing on Pennsylvania’s “grim milestone” of 200,000 coronavirus cases, releasing a statement Wednesday accusing President Trump of downplaying the virus.
Meanwhile, Sean Parnell is challenging Conor Lamb in what’s been one of the most visible races for Congress in the region.
Firearms Owners Against Crime says an RSVP for the event is required.
You must log in to post a comment.