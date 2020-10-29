PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The resurgence of the pandemic and the presidential election are currently overshadowing the many families out there still in desperate need.

The number of people in food jeopardy continues to rise and food banks are trying to keep up.

But have you noticed you are not seeing the long lines of people waiting for food lately?

That’s because Jordan Hartman of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank says they made a significant change.

“We have now started a reservation system where individuals can call the food bank call our number, or go online to our website Pittsburghfoodbank.org to make a reservation for a distribution,” he said.

Hartman says it was an important change to make.

“Because our crowds were so massive and we didn’t really know how many people to plan for, we were only giving out one share of food per vehicle, no matter how many people were in the car, no matter what,” he explained. “The reservation system allows families now if you’re coming in a car to sign up for yourself a neighbor or another family member. So now with our reservation system. It’s not just one share per car you can actually get three shares per car if you sign up for yourself and family member and neighbor.”

Hartman adds the pace of the food giveaways has not let up.

“We’re still doing a lot of events definitely,” he said. “I would say about on par with what things were at the start of the pandemic we’re just not seeing the 900 car lines.”

So now when families come to a distribution…”We typically have been getting maybe 300 cars at a distribution. But a lot of those cars now with our reservation system are picking up multiple shares of food. So we’re actually passing out food for 550 families, even though we’re only seeing 300 cars.”

As the system has gotten more efficient the need continues to increase.

“I think we always do see increased demand in November and December,” said Hartman. “Generally because a lot of people are thinking about food, and how to help out their families to give everybody a nice holiday meal. So we’ll see those numbers I think start to tick up again in November and December as has been typical for the organization in the past.”

Only this time around it comes on top of the pandemic need.

That increased need brings with it an increased need for donations and help.

“So we have about, probably 45 to 50 volunteers out there packing boxes as we speak,” Hartman said. “So volunteering is a great way to help and then, you know, financial donations are always great as well especially around the holidays I’ll say that. No amount is too small because giving $1 is the equivalent of giving five meals to a family in need.”

The list of the coming distributions are now on the food bank’s website including the link to make your reservation. You will find that page here.