By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The most recent poll from Franklin & Marshall College has found that the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, leads President Donald Trump 50%-44% among likely voters.

The poll found that voters in Pennsylvania ahead of the election believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important issue facing the state with 27% saying that and then the economy being the second most important issue facing the state with 21% saying that.

As President Donald Trump is running for a second term, around two in five voters in Pennsylvania, or 42%, believe that Mr. Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as president.

However, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic is only at a 33% approval rating among Pennsylvania voters.

When comparing the two candidates, registered voters in Pennsylvania 52% of voters have a favorable view of Democrat Joe Biden as opposed to 42% favorable view of President Donald Trump.

While only holding a 42% favorable view among registered voters in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump still holds an edge over Joe Biden on the question of who is more prepared to handle the economy, 48%-45%.

You can read the entire poll and its methodology on the Franklin & Marshall College website.