By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Games N’ At on the South Side is going out of business.
The arcade and game emporium has been operating for more than 17 years in the blue building on Josephine Street. The owners posted on Facebook that their last day is Nov. 8.
The pandemic is a big reason for the closure but not the only one.
“I’m not getting any younger, just calling it a day,” said co-owner Bill Jones.
“We’d like to thank everyone who has come in to have good time over the past 17 years,” Games N’ At posted to Facebook.
Jones said he will be selling off the arcade equipment in the weeks ahead.
