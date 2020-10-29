By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Valentino, the Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, is celebrating his fifth birthday this Halloween weekend at the National Aviary.

To mark the special occasion, the Aviary made Valentino his very own birthday cake.

The cake, specially formulated for a sloth, is made up of sweet potatoes, squash, lettuce and zucchini, and iced with sweet potato icing.

Because Valentino is a Halloween baby, his keepers decorated the cake as a jack-o-lantern and put a big number “5” on top!

You can watch him enjoying his cake on Facebook:

Valentino is one of three sloths at the National Aviary. Vivien and Wookiee celebrated their birthdays in the summer.

You can visit Valentino, Vivien and Wookie using the National Aviary’s timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place.

