By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A special addition will soon be coming to the Rauh Jewish History Program and Archives at the Heinz History Center.
The Act of Valor Award given to Pittsburgh Police Officer Timothy Matson is being donated to the facility. Officer Matson was awarded the special honor for his bravery in the line of duty during the Tree of Life Synagogue attack.
Matson gave the award to Dan Leger, a longtime nurse who survived the attack. Leger has now decided to donate the medal.
There will be a private ceremony on Sunday when they will accept the medal.
SWAT Officer Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds after he ran into the synagogue to put an end to the killing on Oct. 27, 2018. He returned to work earlier this month.
Six officers were injured in the gunfire at the synagogue.
