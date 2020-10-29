PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday is going to be a day of rain and one of the wettest days of the year is expected with places from Allegheny County to the south seeing around 1″-2″ of rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

That rain will be fairly consistent with light to moderate rain rates most of the day.

Showers will be more spotty this afternoon and it wouldn’t be surprising if there are a couple of weak thunderstorms with some rumbles of thunder.

Looking ahead, Friday is looking mainly dry after the rain wraps up during the morning commute.

The only other concern is the development of lake effect rain showers coming in off of Lake Erie.

That rain would be light if there is any.

Right now, model data and wind data are taking any light rain right now into Ohio but there is a chance for places along I-80 that they see some light rain and drizzle past noon on Friday.

Halloween is looking dry and cooler with highs near 50 degrees.

Morning lows on Halloween will be below freezing and rain is back on Sunday morning.

