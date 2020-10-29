HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday was a special night for several children living in western Pennsylvania.

After eight weeks of work, kids in the “Open Field” program came together for a bunch of soccer matches.

The organizers say that the matches are a celebration of not just what the kids learned on the field but how to become leaders off of the field, too.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

“We use soccer to promote leadership, life skills, and health education, so we’re learning things on the field, and taking them wherever we go,” said Justin Forzano, the founder and CEO of Open Field.

Every player in the “Open Field” program is an immigrant or a refugee that is currently living in southwestern Pennsylvania.

