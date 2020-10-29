Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt’s undefeated men’s soccer team will not be playing the final two games of the season due to COVID-19-related protocols.
The university made the announcement on Wednesday that matches against Notre Dame and Syracuse would not be played.
Pitt did not say if there was a positive case of COVID-19 on the team.
The Panthers are currently undefeated in both ACC play and overall, boasting a 5-0 record, overall.
They have already qualified for the ACC soccer championship and are scheduled to play a quarterfinal matchup on November 15.
