HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The undefeated Panthers have canceled their final two games due to COVID-19-related protocols.
Filed Under:ACC Soccer, College Soccer, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pitt Men's Soccer, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt’s undefeated men’s soccer team will not be playing the final two games of the season due to COVID-19-related protocols.

The university made the announcement on Wednesday that matches against Notre Dame and Syracuse would not be played.

Pitt did not say if there was a positive case of COVID-19 on the team.

The Panthers are currently undefeated in both ACC play and overall, boasting a 5-0 record, overall.

They have already qualified for the ACC soccer championship and are scheduled to play a quarterfinal matchup on November 15.

Comments