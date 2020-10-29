By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A retired Pittsburgh firefighter who was accused of trying to meet a 10-year-old girl and her mom in Virginia for sex has pleaded guilty.
On Thursday 58-year-old Brian Kosanovich pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
The FBI’s criminal complaint says Kosanovich was willing to travel to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.
Federal prosecutors say court documents detail the sexually explicit conversations that began last year between Kosanovich and an undercover FBI agent posing as a single mother and her 10-year-old daughter.
After lengthy discussions on these sites, Kosanovich set up a time to meet the girl and her mom. Federal prosecutors say he allegedly drove from Pittsburgh to Virginia in February of this year, where he was arrested at a Chili’s restaurant.
Kosanovich now faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars when sentenced in March.
