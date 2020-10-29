Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A status conference was scheduled Thursday on the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park .
Judge John McVay is handling a lawsuit from the Italian Sons and Daughters of America. The group wants the statue to stay in the park.
The Pittsburgh Art Commission voted to remove it — a move that’s endorsed by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.
The Italian Sons and Daughters of America filed for an injunction to keep the statue where it has been for decades.
Italian Americans say removing the statue would erase their contributions to the city, while Native Americans say the statue represents slavery and genocide.
The judge wasn’t expected to make a ruling Thursday.
