HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"I bawl every time I look at it," said superfan Jimmy Swoager.
Filed Under:Alabama, Chase Claypool, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool sent an autographed jersey to a fan with dementia. The surprise made the super fan’s day.

(Photo Credit: B.J. Swoager/TikTok)

Earlier this month, the man’s son posted a video to TikTok, asking Steelers Nation to help raise his father’s spirits. Claypool delivered, sending the autographed jersey to the fan in Alabama.

“I bawl every time I look at it,” said superfan Jimmy Swoager, who is from Pittsburgh.

B.J. Swoager, the man’s son, posted the video to his social media account and was overwhelmed with the response.

“Chase Claypool, man, he came through. He blessed my dad in ways I never thought he would,” said B.J. Swoager.

@chase

#duet with @bjswoager god bless ❤️

♬ Surrender – Natalie Taylor

Jimmy and B.J. are also going to the Steelers’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

Comments