By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County says it learned Friday evening that 237 ballots have been challenged in the county.
A letter sent to the county says the Republican Committee of Allegheny County submitted “approximately 236” challenges about absentee/mail-in ballot voter eligibility.
The letter says the Republican Committee of Allegheny County submitted the challenges “after comparing the voter ID numbers on Allegheny County’s publicly available list of individuals who have requested absentee ballots against the voter ID numbers on the Commonwealth’s publicly available close of business voter file.”
According to the letter, the voter ID numbers don’t appear on the Commonwealth’s publicly available close of business voter file, and it says this suggests those challenged might not be registered Pennsylvania electors.
A county spokesperson says the elections office received the money required to file the challenges from the Republican Committee of Allegheny County.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.