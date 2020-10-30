By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 173 new Coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 110 are confirmed from 1,376 PCR tests. Sixty-three cases are probable, and of those, 37 are from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 5 years to 98 years with a median age of 35 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 16-29.

There have been 1,448 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 378 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 143 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 435.

There have been 15,622 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

The genders of the newly reported cases follow: Female – 86

Health officials say 217,141 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

