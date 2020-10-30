By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The day before Election Day, Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will be in “all four corners” of Pennsylvania, according to the campaign.
Their spouses will also join them on the campaign trail, Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff.
“Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden, Senator Harris, and Mr. Emhoff will hold events in the Keystone State to get out the vote while also discussing how to bring Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation,” the campaign said in a statement.
No specific locations or areas have been announced as of yet.
Meanwhile, President Trump will be in western Pennsylvania on Saturday, holding a rally at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport that night.
