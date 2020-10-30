By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ahead of the start of the holiday season, Bishop David Zubik is announcing some changes and reminders about Christmas Mass due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh says Bishop Zubik has granted permission for Christmas Vigil Masses to begin as early 2 p.m. this Christmas Eve.

Traditionally, those Masses are celebrated in the evening.

According to the diocese, these afternoon Masses would be in addition to those that are already scheduled.

In a news release, they say, “This year, given the global pandemic and the need for more opportunities to allow the faithful to participate in Christmas liturgies and the celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ, an earlier Mass is permissible ‘when warranted for the spiritual good of the faithful.’”

The Diocese of Pittsburgh says pastors will make the final decisions on Christmas Mass schedules for their parishes.

All health and safety protocols remain in effect at church including social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing, as well as cleaning and sanitizing in between services.

Bishop Zubik says the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses remains in effect. In addition, livestreams of services, including Christmas Masses, will continue to be streamed.

You can find videos and livestreams of Masses on the Diocese’s YouTube page.