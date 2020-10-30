HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The skeleton is not coming down when Halloween is over. The owners might just put a Santa hat on it.
Filed Under:Butler County, Halloween Decorations, Local TV, Skeleton, Valencia

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VALENCIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A local couple secured one of the most coveted items for the Halloween season.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Chrissy and Dominic Montesano of Valencia, Butler County bought the now-viral 12-foot-tall skeleton with glowing eyes back in September. It is sold out and reselling on eBay for more than $1,500.

The skeleton hangs out in the front yard for all to see. Even though Chrissy loves big Halloween decorations, not everyone in the family is a fan.

“My granddaughter won’t come here because she’s afraid of him. She has to go around the back to come in the house. Me, I think it’s neat. I will look out my bedroom window and everything just to kind of peek at it. It’s just, to me, is the coolest thing. It’s the coolest Halloween decoration that I have currently,” said Chrissy.

The skeleton is not coming down when Halloween is over. Chrissy says she might just put a Santa hat on it.

Comments