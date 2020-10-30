By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VALENCIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A local couple secured one of the most coveted items for the Halloween season.

Chrissy and Dominic Montesano of Valencia, Butler County bought the now-viral 12-foot-tall skeleton with glowing eyes back in September. It is sold out and reselling on eBay for more than $1,500.

The skeleton hangs out in the front yard for all to see. Even though Chrissy loves big Halloween decorations, not everyone in the family is a fan.

“My granddaughter won’t come here because she’s afraid of him. She has to go around the back to come in the house. Me, I think it’s neat. I will look out my bedroom window and everything just to kind of peek at it. It’s just, to me, is the coolest thing. It’s the coolest Halloween decoration that I have currently,” said Chrissy.

The skeleton is not coming down when Halloween is over. Chrissy says she might just put a Santa hat on it.