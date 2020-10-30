HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Friday will see some light rain and cooler temperatures.By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Light rain and drizzle will be possible throughout the day as the atmosphere cools down.

Any rain will be light and scattered and the skies will be cloudy. Winds out of the northwest and will be around 10 miles per hour.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Highs likely have already been reached at 45 degrees with the rest of the day seeing temperatures in the mid-to-low 40 degrees.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, it turns cold with lows falling to near 30 degrees.

Saturday will likely be dry and sunset will be just after 6:15 p.m.

Rain chances return on Sunday with light rain coming in quickly as a warm front sweeps through. The cool front comes through on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

At this point, data is pointing at the second round of moisture coming down as a mix of snow, rain, and potentially even some freezing drizzle.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

