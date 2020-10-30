By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former part-time Verona police officer accused of exchanging pornographic images with a 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty and will face 18 months of probation.
Anthony Ogline appeared before a judge late Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of corruption of minors and one count of furnishing alcohol to minors. A spokesperson for the Allegheny County DA’s office said in exchange for the plea, remaining charges were dropped.
Court paperwork accused the part-time officer of picking up the teen, who he met on the dating app Grindr, from school.
According to the court documents, Ogline exchanged pornographic images with the boy, gave him marijuana and alcohol and had inappropriate contact with him.
In an interview with KDKA, Ogline said he thought the victim was 18. However, police said the victim was actually 16 at the time.
The Verona Borough council voted to terminate Ogline from his part-time job.
The DA’s office says Ogline was sentenced to 18 months probation following his guilty plea.
