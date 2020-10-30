Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Petey

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Petey! A handsome, fun-loving and intelligent pup who’s eager to find his new family. Petey would do best in a home with kids 13 years or older and would prefer to be the only dog in the home, but that’s only because he wants to have all of the love for himself!

To find out more about how to adopt Petey, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Piyup & Petie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Piyup is 7 1/2-year-old. Neutered male

Petie is 5-year-old. Neutered male

Both boys lived in a home with other huskies. They need a home that is experienced with the breed. FENCED in yard! They were used to living with access to their yard when needed. Adult-only home. Like to go for walks. Playing our creek when it’s hot out. For more info please contact Orphans directly.

To find out more about how to adopt this pair, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

