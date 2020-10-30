CONEWAGO, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A state Department of Corrections bus that was carrying 38 inmates was involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Friday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured.

The crash in the turnpike’s eastbound lanes in Conewago Township was reported shortly after 9 a.m. A stretch of the roadway was closed for a few hours as the accident that occurred between the exits to Harrisburg and Lebanon-Lancaster was investigated.

I-76: Troop T is investigating a crash on @PA_Turnpike East at MM 258.6 involving a @CorrectionsPA bus loaded with 38 inmates in Conewago Township, Dauphin County. All inmates are accounted for. PSP was contacted at 9:22 a.m. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/YgpgnVQ4Qq — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 30, 2020

A Corrections Department spokeswoman said all 38 inmates aboard the bus had been accounted for, but further details were not disclosed.

State police say they were called to the crash at mile marker 258.6 just before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. More details will be released when available, state police tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately known where the bus was headed to or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

