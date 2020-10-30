PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
WPIAL Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Clairton 54, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 20
Jeannette 62, Avella 14
Shenango 28, California 21
WPIAL Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 14
Serra Catholic 21, McGuffey 14
Sto-Rox 21, Laurel 20
WPIAL Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Central Valley 56, East Allegheny 7
Elizabeth Forward 34, Freeport 20
Keystone Oaks 28, South Park 24
Pittsburgh North Catholic 35, Mount Pleasant 14
WPIAL Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Aliquippa 31, Hampton 0
Plum 12, McKeesport 9
Thomas Jefferson 41, Mars 6
WPIAL Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Gateway 14, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 35, Upper St. Clair 7
Peters Township 39, Woodland Hills 6
Pine-Richland 47, South Fayette 7
WPIAL Class 6A
Semifinal
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Mount Lebanon 0
___
Allentown Central Catholic 35, Bethlehem Catholic 3
Altoona 29, Williamsport 14
Annville-Cleona 29, Pequea Valley 28
Armstrong 50, Penn Cambria 22
Bedford 40, Clearfield 21
Belle Vernon 49, Chartiers Valley 21
Central Columbia 13, Bloomsburg 7
Central York 42, Central Dauphin 15
Chestnut Ridge 28, Windber 22
Conestoga Valley 35, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Council Rock North 23, Council Rock South 7
Dallas 14, Berwick 7
Delone 24, Hanover 0
Dunmore 56, Riverside 15
East Stroudsburg South 64, East Stroudsburg North 0
Elizabethtown 43, Cedar Crest 14
Emmaus 13, Parkland 6
Ephrata 33, Donegal 7
Erie McDowell 24, Erie Cathedral Prep 6
Exeter 49, Daniel Boone 16
Forest Hills 48, Greater Johnstown 28
Garnet Valley 68, Haverford 6
Governor Mifflin 62, Berks Catholic 7
Grove City 30, Fort Leboeuf 0
Honesdale 42, West Scranton 20
Jim Thorpe 35, Pottsville Nativity 13
Juniata 24, Bellefonte 21
Karns City 16, Brookville 14
Kennard-Dale 35, Eastern York 8
Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Northern Lebanon 6
Lancaster Catholic 15, Lebanon 12
Littlestown 47, Fairfield 12
Lower Moreland 15, Bristol 6
Manheim Township 41, Cocalico 7
Marple Newtown 33, Strath Haven 27
Mechanicsburg 43, East Pennsboro 21
Middletown 46, Bermudian Springs 7
Minersville 41, Schuylkill Haven 27
Moshannon Valley 36, Everett 12
Nanticoke Area 40, Holy Redeemer 6
Neshaminy 34, Pennsbury 0
New Oxford 49, West York 14
North Penn 52, Central Bucks South 20
North Star 41, Shade 18
Northeastern 38, Dover 25
Northwestern Lehigh 37, Catasauqua 6
Palmerton 31, Northern Lehigh 26
Penn Manor 21, Solanco 20
Pennridge 21, Abington 15
Penns Valley 20, Bald Eagle Area 0
Pocono Mountain West 7, Pocono Mountain East 6, OT
Pottsville 27, Blue Mountain 13
Punxsutawney 7, Dubois 0
Quakertown 37, Upper Moreland 6
Red Lion 56, Dallastown Area 49
Reynolds 40, Cambridge Springs 0
Saegertown 48, Seneca 0
Shamokin 15, Selinsgrove 0
Shippensburg 28, Greencastle Antrim 10
Southern Columbia 49, Line Mountain 7
Southern Lehigh 49, Salisbury 29
Spring Grove 24, South Western 0
Steelton-Highspire 23, Delone 13
Stroudsburg 41, Pleasant Valley 21
Tamaqua 38, Pine Grove 26
Tri-Valley 41, Panther Valley 6
Tunkhannock 48, Hanover Area 0
Upper Dublin 32, Hatboro-Horsham 0
Wallenpaupack 42, Scranton 0
Waynesboro 22, Northern York 0
Wellsboro 42, Montgomery 6
Western Wayne 27, North Pocono 3
Whitehall 36, Northampton 35
William Tennent 34, New Hope-Solebury 20
Williams Valley 41, Marian Catholic 10
York Suburban 34, Susquehannock 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.