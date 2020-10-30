By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman announced on his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“As your County Commissioner, I have always strived for full transparency in my role,” Sherman said in his post. “This morning I learned that I have contracted COVID-19. At this time, I have a headache and mild flu-like symptoms and have been instructed by Washington Health System to self-quarantine.”

Sherman went on to say that he was able to trace his positive case to a friend he had seen over the weekend and he has alerted those he has had contact with since.

He will be working from home and has asked his assistant to do the same.

During his remote work, he said his office and all meeting rooms will be cleaned and disinfected.