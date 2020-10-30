By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water rescue team jumped into action Friday afternoon when a dog fell over a cliff and into a creek in Westmoreland County.
According to North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue, it was around noon when the pup fell about 50 feet over a hillside and ended up in Brush Creek.
The North Huntingdon Township Water Rescue Team was called in due to issues accessing the area where the dog landed.
Thirteen team members responded and were able to secure the dog and safely rescue him.
North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue says the dog appeared mostly uninjured, but is in need of a good bath. He is now back with his owner.
The North Huntingdon Water Rescue Team is made up from members from North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue, Larimer VFD, Strawpump VFD, Westmoreland City VFD, Hartford Heights VFD, Shafton VFD, and Circleville VFD.
