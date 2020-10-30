HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Each patient received a one-of-a-kind package.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital celebrated Halloween this year with reverse trick-or-treating.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Friday, Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program and the hospital’s Child Life Department teamed up. They delivered one-of-a-kind packages filled with treats and fun things to each patient.

The Spirit of Children program focuses on making the hospital less scary for children at 140 hospitals across the country.

