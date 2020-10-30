Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital celebrated Halloween this year with reverse trick-or-treating.
On Friday, Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program and the hospital’s Child Life Department teamed up. They delivered one-of-a-kind packages filled with treats and fun things to each patient.
The Spirit of Children program focuses on making the hospital less scary for children at 140 hospitals across the country.
