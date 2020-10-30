By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is coming to western Pennsylvania this weekend.
The Biden campaign announced Friday that Buttigieg will meet with University of Pittsburgh students on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. to “discuss the importance of making a plan” as part of a get-out-the-vote event. He will then travel to Washington and Hampton Township for other get-out-the-vote events.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump will be in western Pennsylvania, holding a rally at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport that night. The Trump campaign is also hosting a “Trump Pride” event in Washington County on Sunday.
Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are visiting “all four corners” of Pennsylvania on Monday.
