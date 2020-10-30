By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are off to their best start since the 1970s and while that may have Steelers Nation fired up, it has a lot of NFL fans fired up but in a different way.

A recent study from SportsInsider found that the Steelers were the most “hated” team in eight states, the most among any team in the league.

SportsInsider’s study poured over more than 90,000 tweets and those tweets included the phrase “I hate the Steelers.”

The eight states where these tweets were most prevalent were Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

As you can see, the most hated team here in Pennsylvania is none other than the Steelers’ next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Steelers being the only undefeated team in the league and recently handing the Titans their first loss, it makes sense they would currently be the most hated.