By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Trump campaign announced a “Trump Pride” event in Washington County this weekend.
President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany and Ambassador Richard Grenell will host the “Trump Pride” event at Bella Sera in Canonsburg on Sunday. It’s scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and doors for general admission open at 6 p.m.
You can register online, and tickets are limited to two per phone number. They’re subject to a first come, first serve basis.
On Saturday, President Trump will be in western Pennsylvania, holding a rally at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport that night.
The Biden campaign also has their sights set on Pennsylvania before Election Day, with Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris visiting “all four corners” of Pennsylvania on Nov. 2.
You must log in to post a comment.