Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPS, which is looking to fill more than 840 positions in the Pittsburgh area, is hosting a hiring event Friday.
On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a hiring event at the New Stanton UPS facility on North Center Avenue with the option to attend virtually or in person.
UPS says it’s looking to fill 840 positions for both its New Stanton and North Shore locations, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.
You can learn more about how to participate online.
You must log in to post a comment.