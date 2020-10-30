HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
UPS is looking to fill positions like driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPS, which is looking to fill more than 840 positions in the Pittsburgh area, is hosting a hiring event Friday.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a hiring event at the New Stanton UPS facility on North Center Avenue with the option to attend virtually or in person.

UPS says it’s looking to fill 840 positions for both its New Stanton and North Shore locations, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

