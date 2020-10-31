By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 174 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 125 are confirmed from 1,580 PCR tests.
New cases range in age from 10 months to 92 years with a median age of 35 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from October 17 to October 30.
There have been 1,453 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 378 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 143 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll has reached 434.
There have been 15,796 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
Health officials say 217,141 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.
