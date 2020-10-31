CINCINNATI (AP) — Relatives, co-workers and friends gathered Saturday for the funeral of an Ohio sheriff’s officer who died of injuries after his patrol car collided with a bus earlier this month.

Forty-two-year-old Cpl. Adam McMillan was pronounced dead Oct. 23 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been since the five-vehicle crash on Oct. 8 in Anderson Township.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said McMillan’s patrol car collided with an oncoming Metro bus that was making a turn and which then struck another vehicle, which struck two others. The sheriff’s officer was not responding to a call at the time of the crash, authorities said.

After a service for friends and family, police cruisers from multiple jurisdictions joined a procession from the funeral home to Arlington Memorial Gardens, where McMillan was laid to rest.

“Adam was a leader and a professional dedicated to providing outstanding service to his community,” Sheriff Jim Neil said. He said McMillan was an organ donor who was “a hero … (who will) continue to live in others.”

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and State of Ohio flags flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Hamilton County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower in honor of McMillan’s life and 19 years of service.

