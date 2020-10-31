PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While President Trump made his way across Pennsylvania with a stop in Butler County, the Biden Campaign sent former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg to Pittsburgh.

Buttigieg was here to help drum up support among several key constituencies for Joe Biden.

“We’re here to get out the vote and it feels good,” he said.

Buttigieg spent most of the day in the Pittsburgh area, starting Saturday morning with students and young supporters in Oakland.

“Once again, Pennsylvania is absolutely central to the future of the country because of the role the Commonwealth plays in this election, and the area around Pittsburgh is where we know so many of those critical voters are,” he said.

About 9% of the state’s registered voters are under the age of 25 but they don’t usually vote their numbers.

For Biden to win on Tuesday, he will need young voters to turn out.

“So much depends on whether young people, who after all have the most at stake, decide to be heard,” Buttigieg said.

From there, Buttigieg made a stop in Washington County, appealing to working-class Democrats who voted for President Trump in 2016.

Mayor Pete calls Trump “The worst president for workers” and urged Democrats in the outlying counties to reject Trump.

“He likes using working people for their votes but at the end of the day, if you look at his economic policies, it’s all about tax cuts for the wealthy and that’s not how we’re going to move forward,” he said.

After a quick lunch break in the Strip District with Mayor Bill Peduto, Buttigieg hit the North Hills to kick off a canvassing drive with suburban voters, especially suburban women, who Mayor Pete says dislike Trump’s demeanor.

“Americans in the suburbs and every community are just exhausted with this chaos, this divisiveness, this meanness, the way the president hs talked about women, the way he’s talked about people who don’t disagree with him 100% of the time, the way he’s talked about soldiers,” Buttigieg said.

Joe Biden spent Saturday in Michigan and will be in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Then, on Monday, he, his wife, running mate Kamala Harris, and her husband will campaign across Pennsylvania.