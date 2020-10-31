HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
5,000 masks were donated to Allegheny County.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Election Day looming and the Coronavirus pandemic still being battled, the Steelers have teamed up with a local organization to help provide masks for elections officials.

In a tweet shared by Allegheny County, the Steelers have partnered with Citrone 33, a local foundation to donate 5,000 masks to Allegheny County.

The masks will be distributed to polling places to help protect the health of elections officials.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is also urging voters to wear a mask, but says no voter will be turned away.

 

