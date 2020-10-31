By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Election Day looming and the Coronavirus pandemic still being battled, the Steelers have teamed up with a local organization to help provide masks for elections officials.
In a tweet shared by Allegheny County, the Steelers have partnered with Citrone 33, a local foundation to donate 5,000 masks to Allegheny County.
The @steelers partnered with Citrone 33 to donate 5,000 masks to Allegheny County lead men and rovers who will distribute them to polling places in use for Tuesday's election
The donation will allow elections officials to safely perform their duties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/GT5qmEbsAi
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 30, 2020
The masks will be distributed to polling places to help protect the health of elections officials.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is also urging voters to wear a mask, but says no voter will be turned away.
