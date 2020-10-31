By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE/ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at two rallies in Latrobe and Erie on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.
The “Make America Great Again!” rallies will be held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Erie International Airport. The rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday and the rally at Erie International Airport will be held at 2 p.m. that day.
The Vice President is expected to discuss an American First agenda and will be joined by other Republican candidates who will deliver remarks.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are also announced that they would hold rallies across Pennsylvania on Nov. 2.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.