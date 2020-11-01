Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 1,000 Duquesne Light customers have been experiencing power outages Sunday afternoon.
In total, 1,111 customers are affected as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Pittsburgh area. In Penn Hills there are 462 customers affected, in Fox Chapel there are 287 customers affected, in O’Hara Township there are 175 customers affected, among others in nearby neighborhoods.
There is not a current estimate on when power will return to the affected residences.
