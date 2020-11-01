HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 500 block of Lorenz Avenue.

The victim, 25 years old, walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg sometime after this initial report. Police say he was in stable condition.

No one has been arrested at this time.

