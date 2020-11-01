Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.
Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 500 block of Lorenz Avenue.
The victim, 25 years old, walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg sometime after this initial report. Police say he was in stable condition.
No one has been arrested at this time.
