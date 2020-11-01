HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The beaver had been causing trouble for a runoff water management company.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A beaver that was causing trouble for a runoff water management company has now been relocated to help the environment.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a recent Facebook post that they were called to retrieve a beaver from a mine mitigation retention pond because the beaver was creating a dam that led to overflow in a nearby stream.

The State Game Warden and another cadet captured the beaver, the Pennsylvania Game Commission relocated the beaver to a property looking for beavers to create wetlands.

