PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The intense focus on Pennsylvania by both presidential campaigns shows how important the state is in the race to the White House,

President Trump won the state back in 2016 — which sealed the deal for his victory.

With 20 electoral votes on the line, both campaigns have said that Pennsylvania is a must-win.

The candidates’ campaign schedules back that up.

Joe Biden has made more stops in Pennsylvania than any other state by a wide margin.

President Trump has made more than a dozen stops in the state since September.

In the last twelve presidential elections, the candidate who won in Pennsylvania went on to the White House ten times.

The state voted for the Democratic candidate six straight times until 2016, when President Trump won the state by a razor-thin margin.