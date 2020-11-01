HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Peters Township School District is investigating an allegation marching band members wore black face.
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Peters Township School District has said they are investigating allegations that members of its marching band wore black face during a performance.

The allegations claim that some of the members wore the black face during the football game on Friday night against Woodland Hills.

“Peters Township School District does not condone or permit discrimination,” the district said in a statement provided to KDKA. “The District is investigating the student costume choices from Friday night’s football game and reviewing the actions or inactions on behalf of District staff present at the game.”

