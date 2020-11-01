HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Obama facility will be closed on Monday following a second positive case of coronavirus among staff.

The district was notified on Thursday that a staff member tested positive, requiring a deep cleaning on Friday.

Then, on Sunday, the district was again notified that another staff member had tested positive.

Despite both employees following safety protocols, the facility will be closed on Monday as they await further guidance from the Allegheny County Health Department.

Grab and go meal distribution and the Technology Resource Center located at the facility will both close tomorrow.

Families will be able to get meals located at Pittsburgh Sunnyside.

