PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a quiet start to our Sunday, but big changes are ahead tonight especially for areas north of I-80 and along the ridges.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties starting at 4:00 PM and ending tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

2-4 inches of snow are possible for those area,s although it will quickly melt tomorrow and wind gusts will be as high as 30 mph.

Needless to say, it’ll be blustery with low temperatures dropping tonight right below the freezing mark.

Rain showers will start around 12:00 p.m. and then switch to snow showers for areas north later in the afternoon.

Lake enhanced snow showers will crank up through the evening and overnight for the Advisory areas but all we will see is a few flakes or at the most a coating.

Warmer ground temperatures should limit any accumulation here.

Monday morning snow showers wrap up in the morning and high temperatures will only get to about 40 degrees, but clouds decrease for sunshine and dry conditions.

Election Day remains dry with high temperatures near 50 degrees with sunshine.

Thankfully, the 60’s return midweek through the weekend with plenty of sunshine!

