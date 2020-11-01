HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a quiet start to our Sunday, but big changes are ahead tonight especially for areas north of I-80 and along the ridges.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties starting at 4:00 PM and ending tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

2-4 inches of snow are possible for those area,s although it will quickly melt tomorrow and wind gusts will be as high as 30 mph.

Needless to say, it’ll be blustery with low temperatures dropping tonight right below the freezing mark.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Rain showers will start around 12:00 p.m. and then switch to snow showers for areas north later in the afternoon.

Lake enhanced snow showers will crank up through the evening and overnight for the Advisory areas but all we will see is a few flakes or at the most a coating.

Warmer ground temperatures should limit any accumulation here.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday morning snow showers wrap up in the morning and high temperatures will only get to about 40 degrees, but clouds decrease for sunshine and dry conditions.

Election Day remains dry with high temperatures near 50 degrees with sunshine.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Thankfully, the 60’s return midweek through the weekend with plenty of sunshine!

