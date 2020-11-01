By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VINTONDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man and woman were arrested and are facing charges in connection with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 43-year-old Christopher Falcone and 31-year-old Santana Crusan were arrested on Friday, October 30 and are being held in the Indiana County Jail following an investigation at a home in Indiana County.

On Friday, October 30, State Police troopers arrived at a home in East Wheatfield Township after receiving information regarding suspecting methamphetamine manufacturing.

After police arrived, they obtained permission to search the home and found several items related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine both inside and outside the home.

State troopers believed that three juveniles were in the home while the methamphetamine was being manufactured.

The State Police’s Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called to the home to safely process the scene.

Both Falcone and Crusan were charged with the following: