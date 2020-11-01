Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man who had been stabbed died of his injuries early Sunday morning.
Police originally responded to a call of a man having a seizure on the 100 block of Buente Street around 12:50 a.m. Police say they discovered the victim had been stabbed and took him to a local hospital.
The victim was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.
Police have detained and are questioning one person in regards to the incident.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.