By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man who had been stabbed died of his injuries early Sunday morning.

Police originally responded to a call of a man having a seizure on the 100 block of Buente Street around 12:50 a.m. Police say they discovered the victim had been stabbed and took him to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.

Police have detained and are questioning one person in regards to the incident.

