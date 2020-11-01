Comments
SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — Two people were found dead after a house fire in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.
The (Somerset) Daily American reports that the blaze in Somerset was reported at about 6 a.m. Saturday.
Fire Chief Mike Livengood said the structure was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the roof of the home collapsed into the second floor, leaving the structure a total loss.
Emergency crews reported two fatalities, but their identities and other details such as the cause of death weren’t immediately released.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
