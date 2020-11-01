Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The head of U.S. Steel is indicating a $1.5 billion upgrade to the Mon Valley Works may not happen as planned.
Our news partners at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that CEO David Burritt told analysts about the investment, saying “we can decide to put it in the Mon Valley. We can decide to put it somewhere else.”
Last year, U.S. Steel promised to invest more than $1 billion in new technology in the Mon Valley to cut down on emissions.
The company does plan to spend $150 million on the project next year.
